Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Rajesh Malhotra Is New Principal DG, Press Information Bureau

Rajesh Malhotra Is New Principal DG, Press Information Bureau

On Tuesday, Rajesh Malhotra, a senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer was appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.

Press Information Bureau
Rajesh Malhotra Is New Principal DG, Press Information Bureau Wikimedia



Updated: 28 Feb 2023 7:44 pm

Senior Indian Information Service (IIS) officer Rajesh Malhotra was on Tuesday appointed as the Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau, a government order said.
    
Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday.
    
He will be the principal spokesperson of the government of India.
    
Malhotra was elevated to a higher grade of IIS in June last year and appointed as the Principal Director General of the Central Bureau of Communication. He continued to look after the publicity of the Ministry of Finance in the Press Information Bureau.
    
The Information and Broadcasting Ministry also named Priya Kumar as the Director General of Doordarshan News (DD News). She succeeds Mayank Agrawal.
    
Kumar, Additional Director General (News), DD News will also look after the charge of the Director General, DD News with effect from March 1, 2023, and until further orders, the I&B Ministry order said.

