Rajasthan Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert for Jaisalmer and Barmer

Heavy rain alert issued for Jaisalmer and Barmer districts on September 9
Schools closed statewide in affected districts, with educational institutions shut until conditions improve
Mount Abu recorded 250mm of rainfall in 24 hours, while the desert regions expect intense downpours
Monsoon withdrawal expected from September 10 with gradual weather improvement ahead
Rajasthan is experiencing active monsoon conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy rainfall alerts for multiple districts on September 9, 2025. A deep depression over southeast Pakistan and adjoining areas continues to influence weather patterns across the state, particularly affecting western districts.
Rajasthan Weather Alert
The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Jaisalmer and Barmer districts on September 9, predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. Mount Abu in Sirohi recorded the highest rainfall at 250mm in the past 24 hours, marking exceptional precipitation for the region.
Jalor district had a red alert on September 8 with warnings of extremely heavy rainfall, while Sirohi, Barmer, Udaipur, and Balotra received orange alerts for very heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.
Current conditions show temperatures ranging from 29°C to 34°C across different regions, with Churu recording the highest maximum temperature at 34.2°C. Humidity levels remain high at 69-98% in most areas due to ongoing rainfall activity.
Regional Impact and Forecasts
Western Rajasthan districts, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, are experiencing intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity. Barmer shows 85°F high and 74°F low temperatures with a 23% chance of passing showers expected through September 9.
Eastern Rajasthan has witnessed light to moderate rainfall at multiple locations, with heavy rainfall recorded at isolated places over the past 24 hours. The region is expected to see a gradual reduction in rainfall intensity from September 10 onwards.
Bikaner is forecast to experience clear skies from September 9 with temperatures reaching 34°C maximum and 26°C minimum, indicating the beginning of post-monsoon conditions.
Educational Closures and Safety Measures
Schools and Anganwadi centers remain closed on September 9 in Jaisalmer district following orders by District Collector Pratap Singh. The closure affects all students from Classes 1-12, though academic and non-academic staff must report to their scheduled duties.
Similar closures were implemented on September 8 in four districts - Udaipur, Jalor, Barmer, and Dungarpur due to heavy rainfall warnings. District administrations emphasized that any educational institution violating closure orders will face strict disciplinary action.
Public safety advisories urge residents to remain alert, stay in safe areas, and follow official guidelines during adverse weather conditions. Control rooms have been activated for emergency assistance across affected districts.
IMD Alert: Weather Outlook and Monsoon Withdrawal
The IMD forecasts significant improvement from September 10, with no weather alerts issued for September 11-13 across Rajasthan. The monsoon is expected to weaken gradually, with rainfall activities reducing substantially after September 9.
Temperature recovery is anticipated, with Jaipur expected to reach 30°C maximum and 25°C minimum by mid-September as post-monsoon conditions establish. Western winds will become more dominant, leading to clearer skies and normal weather patterns.
Monsoon withdrawal from western Rajasthan is likely to commence around September 22, based on recent IMD extended forecasts, marking the end of the 2025 monsoon season for the state. This would represent near-normal timing for monsoon retreat from northwest India..