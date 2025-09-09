Rajasthan Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert for Jaisalmer and Barmer

Rajasthan faces active monsoon conditions with heavy rainfall alerts issued by IMD for September 9, 2025, as a deep depression over southeast Pakistan impacts western districts.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajasthan Weather Update
| Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Heavy rain alert issued for Jaisalmer and Barmer districts on September 9

  • Schools closed statewide in affected districts, with educational institutions shut until conditions improve

  • Mount Abu recorded 250mm of rainfall in 24 hours, while the desert regions expect intense downpours

  • Monsoon withdrawal expected from September 10 with gradual weather improvement ahead

Rajasthan is experiencing active monsoon conditions with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing heavy rainfall alerts for multiple districts on September 9, 2025. A deep depression over southeast Pakistan and adjoining areas continues to influence weather patterns across the state, particularly affecting western districts.

Rajasthan Weather Alert

The IMD has issued yellow alerts for Jaisalmer and Barmer districts on September 9, predicting heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. Mount Abu in Sirohi recorded the highest rainfall at 250mm in the past 24 hours, marking exceptional precipitation for the region.

Jalor district had a red alert on September 8 with warnings of extremely heavy rainfall, while Sirohi, Barmer, Udaipur, and Balotra received orange alerts for very heavy downpours accompanied by strong winds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph.

Current conditions show temperatures ranging from 29°C to 34°C across different regions, with Churu recording the highest maximum temperature at 34.2°C. Humidity levels remain high at 69-98% in most areas due to ongoing rainfall activity.

null - null
Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Regional Impact and Forecasts

Western Rajasthan districts, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, are experiencing intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorm activity. Barmer shows 85°F high and 74°F low temperatures with a 23% chance of passing showers expected through September 9.

Related Content
Related Content

Eastern Rajasthan has witnessed light to moderate rainfall at multiple locations, with heavy rainfall recorded at isolated places over the past 24 hours. The region is expected to see a gradual reduction in rainfall intensity from September 10 onwards.

Bikaner is forecast to experience clear skies from September 9 with temperatures reaching 34°C maximum and 26°C minimum, indicating the beginning of post-monsoon conditions.

Educational Closures and Safety Measures

Schools and Anganwadi centers remain closed on September 9 in Jaisalmer district following orders by District Collector Pratap Singh. The closure affects all students from Classes 1-12, though academic and non-academic staff must report to their scheduled duties.

Similar closures were implemented on September 8 in four districts - Udaipur, Jalor, Barmer, and Dungarpur due to heavy rainfall warnings. District administrations emphasized that any educational institution violating closure orders will face strict disciplinary action.

Public safety advisories urge residents to remain alert, stay in safe areas, and follow official guidelines during adverse weather conditions. Control rooms have been activated for emergency assistance across affected districts.

null - PTI
Andhra Pradesh Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Warning Till September 12

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

IMD Alert: Weather Outlook and Monsoon Withdrawal

The IMD forecasts significant improvement from September 10, with no weather alerts issued for September 11-13 across Rajasthan. The monsoon is expected to weaken gradually, with rainfall activities reducing substantially after September 9.

Temperature recovery is anticipated, with Jaipur expected to reach 30°C maximum and 25°C minimum by mid-September as post-monsoon conditions establish. Western winds will become more dominant, leading to clearer skies and normal weather patterns.

Monsoon withdrawal from western Rajasthan is likely to commence around September 22, based on recent IMD extended forecasts, marking the end of the 2025 monsoon season for the state. This would represent near-normal timing for monsoon retreat from northwest India..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025 Explained: Teams, Groups, Venues, Squads, Format, Prize Money, Broadcast - How Well Do You Know

  3. Rohit Sharma's Late Night Visit To Mumbai Hospital Sparks Concerns Amongst Fans - Watch Video

  4. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025: Final Win A ‘Confidence Builder’ For Asia Cup 2025, Says Mike Hesson

  5. Punjab Floods: Harbhajan Singh Bolsters Relief Efforts With Boats, Ambulances, Funds - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Punjab-Himachal Floods: Blame Erratic Development, Not Just Weather

  2. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

  3. Nitish Kumar Hikes Stipend For Anganwadi Workers Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  4. Punjab Weather Update: Flood Crisis Continues Across 23 Districts

  5. Kishtwar Seeks Risk-Mitigation Strategies As Climate Concerns Deepen

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Four Years On: How Taliban Edicts Deny Afghan Women Education, Work, Even Earthquake Relief

  2. The Silent Threat Of AI: Epistemic Drift

  3. Social Media Ban Sparks Protests in Nepal, 14 Reported Dead

  4. Stargazers Witnessed Rare Lunar Eclipse Across Continents

  5. Trump Loses Appeal in E. Jean Carroll Defamation Case, $83 Million Award Stands

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis