Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Multiple Districts, Schools Remain Closed

IMD forecasts rainfall to ease after August 27, with improving conditions from August 28.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Rajasthan Weather Today
Rajasthan Weather Today: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Multiple Districts, Schools Remain Closed
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall today, August 26, 2025, in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Pali, and Barmer. Yellow alerts cover 20 more districts, including Nagaur, Sikar, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur, warning of moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Schools and Anganwadi centres remain closed in Jaipur, Alwar, Dausa, Tonk, Nagaur, Sikar, Sawai Madhopur, and Bhilwara as a precautionary measure. The monsoon trough currently extends from Bikaner through Jaipur to the Bay of Bengal, fueling widespread rainfall until August 27.

Heavy rain has led to flood-like conditions in Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, and Tonk, with the Chambal River rising to 132.80 m, nearly two meters above its danger level of 130.79 m. To manage rising waters, officials have opened six gates of Bisalpur Dam and two gates of Kota Barrage.

Rescue teams are active across the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed seven teams, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) sent 57 teams to assist affected residents. The Indian Army has also joined in relief operations, relocating over 500 people from vulnerable areas.

Infrastructure has been hit hard. The Jaipur–Kota highway near Deoli and the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Kota are flooded, and the Ghada bridge on NH 552 collapsed, severing a key route to Madhya Pradesh. Soil erosion near Bundi halted trains on the Delhi–Mumbai railway.

Nagaur recorded 173 mm of rain in 24 hours, while Nainwa in Bundi saw 502 mm, one of the highest daily totals in recent years. Other hard-hit areas include Churu, Jalore, Udaipur, and Sirohi.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has ordered all officers to work in mission mode and cancelled leave for all government staff to ensure swift relief. Residents are urged to stay indoors, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow official advisories. The IMD forecast expects rainfall to ease after August 27, with conditions improving from August 28.

