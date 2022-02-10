Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajasthan Assembly Adjourned Thrice Over REET Paper Leak Uproar

It is unfortunate… everyone has the right to speak in democracy but the opposition cannot impose themselves on assembly proceedings. I strongly condemn this, Rajasthan Assembly speaker CP Joshi said as the opposition created an uproar on REET paper leak issue.

Rajasthan Assembly Adjourned Thrice Over REET Paper Leak Uproar
Rajasthan State Assembly Rajasthan Government

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:48 pm

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned thrice on Thursday as the opposition BJP created uproar demanding a CBI probe into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began at 11 am, BJP MLAs stormed into the well and raised slogans in support of their demand. The Speaker CP Joshi asked them to return to their seats while assuring that they will be given a chance to speak on this during the Zero Hour.

Related stories

REET Paper Leak: Hundreds Of Youths Protest In Front Of Rajasthan Assembly

REET Paper Leak: Guilty Won't Be Spared, Says Gehlot

"It is unfortunate… everyone has the right to speak in democracy but the opposition cannot impose themselves on assembly proceedings. I strongly condemn this,” Joshi said.

He said adjournment should not be there in the Question Hour, and such tradition (of disrupting the Question Hour) should not be encouraged. 

“If it does then parliamentary democracy will be in danger, and the responsibility will be of BJP. The BJP is not doing justice to the public. The kind of work they are doing will bring injustice to the youth of Rajasthan. I urge and appeal to all to follow the parliamentary system. I will allow them to speak during Zero Hour and the government will give its statement on REET,” he said. 

Meanwhile, replying to a question, Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti hit out at the opposition saying, “A total of five exam papers leaked during previous government tenure, which included two REET exams – 2016 and 2018. But they didn't give probe to SOG, and today are demanding a CBI probe.” 

He informed that during the previous BJP government - In 2014, the exam papers of Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Judicial Services were leaked; in 2013 lower divisional clerk; and in 2018 paper of Jail guard were leaked but none of the cases was given to SOG.  

Dhariwal said 10, 11, 12, and 18 people were arrested by the previous government in various paper leak cases respectively whereas in the REET-21 case, more than 38 people have been arrested by the Rajasthan's Police SOG so far. 

"As the investigation was not done in various paper leak cases by the previous government, the courage of the gang increased, but now a bill will be brought in this regard by the government, strict provisions have been made in the bill so that paper leak cases are stopped,” he said.  

When the uproar continued despite repeated directions, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes till 12 noon.  

When the house reassembled again, the BJP MLAs continued to raise slogans and ruckus in the Well of the House. A few minutes later, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The house was adjourned for a third time by the chairperson till 3 pm due to the uproar.

It is noteworthy that the state government has canceled the level 2 exam of REET held in September last year. The BJP is demanding a CBI probe in the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.

Tags

National REET Examination Question Paper Leak Rajasthan Congress Rajasthan Assembly Polls 2023 Rajasthan Education Policy
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

States Not Sponsoring Adequate IAS Officers For Central Deputation: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

No Proposal Under Consideration To Increase Man Hour Work From 8 To 12 Hrs: Govt

TRS MPs Submit Privilege Notice Against PM Over Remarks On Andhra Reorganisation Bill

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits J&K

Hijab Row: Don't Wear Religious Cloth Until Matter Resolved, Says Karnataka HC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP

Indian players greet each other after their win in the second one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: India Thrash West Indies By 44 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked