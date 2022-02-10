Rajasthan Assembly Adjourned Thrice Over REET Paper Leak Uproar

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned thrice on Thursday as the opposition BJP created uproar demanding a CBI probe into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began at 11 am, BJP MLAs stormed into the well and raised slogans in support of their demand. The Speaker CP Joshi asked them to return to their seats while assuring that they will be given a chance to speak on this during the Zero Hour.

"It is unfortunate… everyone has the right to speak in democracy but the opposition cannot impose themselves on assembly proceedings. I strongly condemn this,” Joshi said.

He said adjournment should not be there in the Question Hour, and such tradition (of disrupting the Question Hour) should not be encouraged.

“If it does then parliamentary democracy will be in danger, and the responsibility will be of BJP. The BJP is not doing justice to the public. The kind of work they are doing will bring injustice to the youth of Rajasthan. I urge and appeal to all to follow the parliamentary system. I will allow them to speak during Zero Hour and the government will give its statement on REET,” he said.

Meanwhile, replying to a question, Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti hit out at the opposition saying, “A total of five exam papers leaked during previous government tenure, which included two REET exams – 2016 and 2018. But they didn't give probe to SOG, and today are demanding a CBI probe.”

He informed that during the previous BJP government - In 2014, the exam papers of Rajasthan Administrative Services and Rajasthan Judicial Services were leaked; in 2013 lower divisional clerk; and in 2018 paper of Jail guard were leaked but none of the cases was given to SOG.

Dhariwal said 10, 11, 12, and 18 people were arrested by the previous government in various paper leak cases respectively whereas in the REET-21 case, more than 38 people have been arrested by the Rajasthan's Police SOG so far.

"As the investigation was not done in various paper leak cases by the previous government, the courage of the gang increased, but now a bill will be brought in this regard by the government, strict provisions have been made in the bill so that paper leak cases are stopped,” he said.

When the uproar continued despite repeated directions, the Speaker adjourned the House for 20 minutes till 12 noon.

When the house reassembled again, the BJP MLAs continued to raise slogans and ruckus in the Well of the House. A few minutes later, the Speaker adjourned the House till 2 pm.

The house was adjourned for a third time by the chairperson till 3 pm due to the uproar.

It is noteworthy that the state government has canceled the level 2 exam of REET held in September last year. The BJP is demanding a CBI probe in the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.