Rain Alert in Maharashtra: Widespread Showers Cause Disruption in Several Areas

Midweek Outlook and Travel Advisory

The Maharashtra weather forecast indicates persistent rain through Thursday, with daily probabilities above 70%. Evening thunderstorms are likely in Nashik, Amravati, and Buldhana, along with potential hail in high-altitude areas. Temperatures will stay between 22°C and 31°C, with high humidity exacerbating the muggy feel. Commuters are advised to avoid underpasses in Mumbai and Pune, which are prone to flooding, and to allow extra travel time due to traffic disruptions.