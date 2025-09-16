Rain Alert in Maharashtra: Widespread Showers Cause Disruption in Several Areas

The IMD has issued orange alerts for 33 districts, including Pune and Raigad, warning of heavy to very heavy rain.
Yellow alerts cover several Konkan and Marathwada districts for moderate showers and thunderstorms.
Temperatures range from 22°C to 31°C under humid, overcast conditions.
Monsoon rains will persist for the next week, with 10-day forecasts indicating continued rainfall and gusty winds.
Intense Rainfall Across Regions
On Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Maharashtra awoke to active monsoon conditions as heavy rains swept across Konkan, Marathwada, Vidarbha, and central Maharashtra. In Mumbai, moderate to heavy showers prevailed through the morning, with localities reporting 50–80mm of rainfall and intermittent lightning. Pune city recorded 60mm overnight, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Hadapsar and Mundhwa. Temperatures remain steady at 24–28°C, while coastal districts like Raigad and Ratnagiri saw downpours accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph.
Maharashtra: IMD Alerts and District-Wise Forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for 33 districts, including the Pune ghats, Raigad, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Ratnagiri regions, where heavy to very heavy rainfall (70–150mm) is expected within 24 hours. Yellow alerts cover Konkan’s remaining districts and Marathwada zones such as Jalna, Beed, and Latur for moderate showers (20–50mm). In Vidarbha, all districts except Chandrapur and Gadchiroli are under yellow alerts.
Midweek Outlook and Travel Advisory
The Maharashtra weather forecast indicates persistent rain through Thursday, with daily probabilities above 70%. Evening thunderstorms are likely in Nashik, Amravati, and Buldhana, along with potential hail in high-altitude areas. Temperatures will stay between 22°C and 31°C, with high humidity exacerbating the muggy feel. Commuters are advised to avoid underpasses in Mumbai and Pune, which are prone to flooding, and to allow extra travel time due to traffic disruptions.
Monsoon: Precautions and Monitoring
Residents should monitor IMD alerts via the official app and regional control-room hotlines. Avoid chronically waterlogged zones in Mumbai (Sion, Kurla) and Pune (Deccan, Shivajinagar). Keep an emergency kit with a torch, radio, water, and medicines. Farmers must clear drainage, harvest mature kharif crops, and protect stored grain. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Avoid the Mumbai–Pune Expressway and ghats during heavy downpours. Expect train delays on Central and Western lines due to station waterlogging. Dial 108 for emergencies; ambulances are on standby.