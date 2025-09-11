Rahul Gandhi Slams Bihar Government Over Police Baton-Charge On Protesters

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the NDA government in Bihar after police baton-charged protesters in Patna, calling it an attack on youth demanding jobs and justice.
- Gandhi shared a video of the incident, accusing the government of being a “guNDA raj” and warning that the youth will respond in the upcoming assembly elections.
- The protests involved both striking land surveyors and teacher recruitment exam aspirants, adding pressure on the government ahead of polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has sharply criticized the NDA government in Bihar after police baton-charged demonstrators in Patna, accusing the state administration of unleashing atrocities on the youth instead of addressing their demands.
It remains unclear whether Gandhi was referring to the baton charge on land surveyors, who have been on strike for two weeks after the suspension of 16 colleagues, or on teacher recruitment exam aspirants demanding the release of supplementary results. Both groups have staged protests in the capital, triggering heavy police action.
Sharing a video of the incident on X, Gandhi wrote in Hindi, “When employment is asked for, one gets lathi charge. Instead of rights, one gets atrocities. This time, the youth of Bihar will show this ‘guNDA’ government its real place — the countdown has begun.”
The Congress leader further warned that the state’s youth will not forgive such treatment and will respond strongly in the upcoming polls. “The youth are asking for jobs and justice, but the government is answering with lathis. This arrogance will cost them,” Gandhi said.
Bihar is headed for high-stakes assembly elections in the coming months, and opposition parties are ramping up attacks on the NDA government, focusing on issues of unemployment, education, and law and order.