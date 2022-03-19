Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rahul Gandhi: Inflation Set To Go Up, Government Must Act To Protect People

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that inflation will rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people of the country.

Rahul Gandhi: Inflation Set To Go Up, Government Must Act To Protect People
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 2:32 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday cautioned that inflation will rise further and urged the government to act now to protect the people of the country.

Asserting that inflation is a tax on all Indians, Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.

Related stories

Retail Inflation For Farm, Rural Workers Surges To 5.59%, 5.94% In February

"It (inflation) will increase further as: - Crude > $100/barrel - Food prices expected to rise 22% - COVID disrupts Global Supply Chain," he said in a tweet.

"GOI must act NOW. Protect people," the former Congress chief said.

Retail inflation hit an eight-month high of 6.07 per cent in February and wholesale price-based inflation soared to 13.11 per cent on account of hardening of crude oil and non-food item prices, according to government data released on Monday.

The rise in crude oil and natural gas prices after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, has put pressure on the wholesale price index.

Tags

National Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Inflation 2022 Covid 19 Pandemic Global Supply Chain Retail Inflation Wholesale Price Index Food Price India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake

After Ukraine, Future Of 10,000 Indian Medical Students Studying In Philippines At Stake

Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer Add A Dash Of Pink In RR – Full Squad List

Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer Add A Dash Of Pink In RR – Full Squad List