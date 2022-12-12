Pythons Found Near Canal Flowing Through Kozhikode City Suburb; One Rescued

A group of six pythons were found near a canal flowing through the suburb here on Monday, attracting a lot of curious onlookers.

While one python was rescued by the forest officials, five others disappeared in the canal, a forest official said. The pythons were initially seen amongst the bushes on the bank of the Canolly canal at Karaparamba area in the city suburb, he said.

The official said the area was known for the presence of pythons and the snakes might have come there to eat the waste dumped from nearby chicken shops.

The rescued python was taken to the Thamarassery forest office and it will be released in the wild later, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)