Punjab: Suspect In Killing Of Hindu Leader Sudhir Suri Sent To 7-Day Remand

The suspect in the killing of a Hindu leader in Punjab's Amritsar was on Saturday sent to seven days of remand by a court.

Shiv Sena (Taksali) leader Sudhir Suri was shot in Amritsar on Friday in broad daylight when he taking part in a protest. He was shot at five times. He later died from gunshot injuries.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Sandeep Singh, 31. He was presented before the court amid tight security and was sent to remand.

Singh was protesting against the management of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, one of the busiest places in the city, after some broken idols of Hindu deities were allegedly found on the roadside, which he termed an act of sacrilege.

Singh was arrested and the .32 bore licensed weapon used in the commission of the crime was seized. He owns a garment shop near the protest site, according to police.

Police have also tightened security at many places in the city.

The post-mortem examination of Suri was conducted at the Government Medical College here on Saturday, officials said. Heavy police deployment was made outside the post-mortem house of the GMC. A videography of the autopsy was done, they said.

The family of Suri refused to cremate the body till he was given a martyr status.

A large number of people assembled at the house of Suri and security around Suri's house has been beefed up.

On Friday evening, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav visited the crime spot with senior officials and took stock of the situation.

