Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Home National

Punjab: Encounter Breaks Out Between Police And 2 Suspected Killers Of Sidhu Moosewala

According to official sources, gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, the two shooters who were allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala, were at large.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 2:26 pm

 An exchange of fire was underway in Amritsar on Wednesday between the Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, official sources said.

The operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is going on at Bhakna village, they said.

The area has been cordoned off, they added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. 

Tags

National Sidhu Moosewala Punjab Amritsar Encounter Gangsters
