Punjab Bypoll: AAP Candidate Wins Jalandhar West Assembly Seats

AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat won the Jalandhar West assembly seat by defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee Sheetal Angural by a margin of more than 37,000 votes, officials said.
While Bhagat polled 55,246 votes, Angural secured 17,921. Congress nominee Surinder Kaur, who was at the third spot, got 16,757 votes.
SAD candidate Surjit Kaur got 1,242 votes while BSP candidate Binder Kumar 734.
AAP Leaders React To The Win
“AAP is moving towards a big win in Jalandhar West election. The result will be declared soon. We have created history because this seat was with us in 2022 and the people of Punjab have voted for AAP again,” said Punjab Finance Minister and AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema.
“The credit goes to the people of Jalandhar West as they considered the work that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has done and voted for AAP,” said AAP leader Harbhajan Singh.
"AAP did not have a stronghold in Jalandhar as it is an urban area. Our candidate who contested in 2022, won the election but he resigned and joined BJP. Today, he is in third-fourth place and AAP is winning again. This means that people of Punjab are liking (Punjab CM) Bhagwant Mann's work," said Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.
The bypoll was required after the sitting MLA Sheetal Angural resigned from the party and joined BJP leaving the seat vacant.
Counting of votes started at 8 am at the Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women here.