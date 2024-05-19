National

Pune: 2 Persons Killed As Luxury Car Hits Motorcycle

The accident took place at around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar and a case was registered against the 17-year-old car driver under relevant provisions, they said

File Image
two killed in Pune as car ramps into a motorcycle | Photo: File Image
info_icon

Two persons were killed when a speeding luxury car driven by a juvenile hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 3.15 am in Kalyani Nagar and a case was registered against the 17-year-old car driver under relevant provisions, they said.

A group of friends after a party at a restaurant in Kalyani Nagar was returning home on their motorbikes.

When they arrived at the Kalyani Nagar junction, a speeding luxury car hit one of the motorcycles following which its two riders fell from the vehicle and died on the spot, as per the FIR.

After knocking down the duo, the car crashed into the roadside pavement railings, it said.

A video surfaced on social media wherein a group of people was seen thrashing the driver as he tried to come out of the crashed car.

The deceased have been identified as Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, as per the FIR.

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 ('rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: Rains Continue To Lash Several Parts
  2. AAP Leaders Once Sought Justice For Nirbhaya, Today They Are Supporting An Accused: Maliwal
  3. Kerala Police: CPO Suspended For Allegedly Aiding Accused In Domestic Violence Case To Flee Country
  4. Security Beefed At BJP Headquarters Over AAP's Proposed Protest
  5. MP: Dalit Couple Beaten, Made To Wear Garlands Of Shoes; 10 Persons Booked
Entertainment News
  1. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Undergo Wrist Surgery? Here's What We Know
  2. John Krasinski Admits That His Children Think Emily Blunt Is ‘Cooler'
  3. Kabir Khan On About Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion': He Built His Body Without Any Substance
  4. Udit Narayan Will Sing Some Of His ‘Favourite Songs’ In ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ Sangeet Ceremony
  5. Kartik Aaryan On 'Chandu Champion': Was In Shock When I Heard The Film's Narration
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title At Thailand Open
  2. Thailand Open 2024: Indian Duo Satwik-Chirag Defeat Chinese Pair Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi To Clinch Title
  3. Serie A: Atalanta Clinches UEFA Champions League Spot, Eyes Europa League Title Next
  4. IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?
  5. Inter Miami Vs DC United, MLS: Lionel Messi Returns From Injury As Inter Miami Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive
World News
  1. WATCH | Blue Meteors Shoot Across The Sky In Spain And Portugal, Video Goes Viral
  2. Saudi Arabia's 88-Year-Old King Salman, Suffering From Fever And Joint Pain, Undergoes Medical Exams
  3. US National Security Adviser, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Meet To Discuss 'Semi-Final' Security Deal
  4. Dominican Republic Elections Underway Amid Crisis In Neighbouring Haiti
  5. Georgia's President Vetoes 'Fundamentally Russian' Foreign Influence Bill | What's Next?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup