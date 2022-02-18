Puducherry Sees Dip In Number Of Fresh COVID-19 Cases

The union territory of Puducherry logged 50 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,534, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday. No fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday and the death toll remained at 1,959, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The union territory had clocked 68 new cases on Thursday. The number of active cases stood at 586 with 32 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 554 in home quarantine, he added. Of the 50 fresh identified at the end of the examination of 1,884 samples, the Puducherry region logged 27 followed by Karaikal with 11, Yanam (9) and Mahe (3).

As many as 155 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while overall recoveries rose to 1,62,989. The test positivity rate was 2.65 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.46 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has so far tested 21,98,185 samples and has found 18,43,368 of them to be negative. Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 15,60,635 doses which comprised 9,27,320 first doses, 6,21,577 second and 11,738 booster doses.

With PTI Inputs