Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Reports 87 New Covid-19 Cases

Sriramulu said the department has administered 19,41,774 doses so far which comprised 9,84,670 first doses, 7,84,143 second doses and 1,72,961 booster doses.

covid-19
Puducherry Reports 87 New Covid-19 Cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 5:09 pm

Puducherry on Saturday witnessed a fall in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 87 people testing positive for the virus as against 95 cases registered in the Union Territory the previous day.

Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said that the Health Department examined 1,547 samples and found 87 positive cases. Puducherry region alone accounted for 58 of the new cases while Karaikal had 22 and Yanam seven cases.

Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, did not report any fresh case of viral infection, the Director said. There were 454 active cases comprising six patients in hospitals and the remaining 448 patients in home quarantine, Sriramulu said.

Related stories

Arunachal Logs 30 New Covid-19 Cases

Assam Reports 152 New Covid Cases, 2 Deaths

Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive For Covid-19 Again

The Health Department has examined 23,66,309 samples till now and found 20,02,867 samples out of them to be negative. Sriramulu said that the overall caseload in the UT was 1,72,049. Eighty-six patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,69,628.

There was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam. The death toll remained the same at 1,967. He said that the test positivity rate was 5.62 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.59 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the department has administered 19,41,774 doses so far which comprised 9,84,670 first doses, 7,84,143 second doses and 1,72,961 booster doses.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Covid Vaccine Covid Deaths Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live