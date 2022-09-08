Puducherry Reports 49 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 49 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 1,73,202, a senior official of the Department of Health said here on Thursday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the Puducherry region accounted for 33 new cases out of the 49 infections which surfaced during the examination of 962 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today.

Karaikal reported 10 and Yanam six new cases, while Mahe did not post any fresh cases, he said.

The active cases were 295 which comprised six patients in hospitals and the remaining 289 in-home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 21 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,70,938.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,969.

The Department of Health has so far examined 23,85,857 samples and has found 20,21,159 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 5.09 percent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 percent and 98.69 percent, respectively.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far administered 21,18,033 doses which comprised 9,90,066 first doses, 8,25,489 second doses, and 3,02,478 booster doses.

(Inputs from PTI)