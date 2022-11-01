Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Home National

Puducherry Remains A Peaceful Union Territory Attracting Tourists: Rangasamy

Rangasamy said his government has been addressing the grievances of the people through practical planning and expeditious implementation of the schemes. 

Puducherry CM N Rangasamy
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy celebrated 68th anniversary of Liberation Day of Puducherry PTI/File Photo

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:06 pm

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Tuesday unfurled the tricolour to mark the celebrations of the 68th anniversary of Liberation (De Facto merger) Day of Puducherry at Gandhi Thidal here braving  intermittent rain.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Puducherry remains a peaceful Union Territory attracting tourists and the performance of police to maintain law and order has been the major reason for Puducherry being a  much sought-after place for tourists both during weekends and also on various occasions," he said.

Rangasamy said his government has been addressing the grievances of the people through practical planning and expeditious implementation of the schemes. The Chief Minister inspected a guard of honour presented by the police and said the Gross State Domestic Product has increased during 2021-2022 to Rs 37,000 crore over the GSDP of Rs 36,000 crore registered during the previous year. 

"The GSDP is expected to rise to Rs 39,000 crore during the current fiscal (2022-2023)," he said. Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam, Ministers, officials and freedom fighters were among those present on the occasion. Puducherry and outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam became part of Indian Union as a result of the referendum held in the Kizhoor village near here on October 18, 1954. 

A treaty of cession was signed between the then French and Indian governments transferring power to Indian government on November 1, 1954. The 'de jure' transfer of power took place on August 16, 1962. The first election to constitute a legislative Assembly was held in 1963. Puducherry has been a Union Terriotry since merger.

(With PTI inputs)

