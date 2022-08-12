Puducherry Logs 95 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry reported 95 new Covid-19 cases, raising the overall tally to 1,71,962, a senior official of Department of Health said here on Friday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 95 fresh cases surfaced during examination of 1,684 samples in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM today. While Puducherry region alone accounted for 65 new cases out of the 95 cases, Karaikal reported 15, Yanam 14 and Mahe had a sole fresh case of viral infection.

Sriramulu said the active cases were 453 which comprised seven patients in hospitals and remaining 446 in home quarantine. The official said 74 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,69,542.

There was no fresh fatality and death toll remained at 1,967. The test positivity rate today was 5.64 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.14 per cent and 98.59 per cent, respectively.

Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far examined 23,64,625 samples and has found 20,01,310 out of them to be negative. The Health Department has till now administered 19,33,948 doses which comprised 9,84,347 first doses, 7,82,106 second doses and 1,67,495 booster doses, the Director said.

