Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Puducherry Logs 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,898

There were no fresh fatalities in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,962, Sriramulu said. The Health Department has so far examined 22,59,024 samples and has found 19,03,864 out of them to be negative.

Puducherry Logs 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,65,898
COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:38 am

The union territory of Puducherry added three new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,898, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

The three cases emerged after the examination of 257 samples, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The number of active cases stood at 41, he said, adding that three patients recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday. The overall recoveries stood at 1,63,895.

Related stories

Puducherry Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases

There were no fresh fatalities in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the death toll remained at 1,962, Sriramulu said. The Health Department has so far examined 22,59,024 samples and has found 19,03,864 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.17 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.79 per cent respectively, he said. The Director said that the Health Department has so far administered 17,11,973 doses which comprised 9,67,688 first doses, 7,20, 686 second doses and 24,616 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week