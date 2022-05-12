Puducherry Logs 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 1,65,801

The union territory of Puducherry added two fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall caseload to 1,65,801, a senior official of Department of Health said on Thursday.

The two new infections emerged after the examination of 314 samples and the active cases rose to seven, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. There were no fresh fatalities in any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday and the death toll remained at 1,962, he said.

The Director said the Health Department has so far examined so far 22,36,844 samples and it was found that 18,81,640 of them were negative. The test positivity rate was 0.64 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively. The Department of Health has so far administered 16,95,182 doses which comprised 9,65,338 first doses, 7,08,064 second and 21,780 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)