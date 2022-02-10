Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Puducherry Logs 162 New COVID-19 Cases

The test positivity rate was 6.70 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 97.29 per cent, respectively.

Puducherry Logs 162 New COVID-19 Cases
The state health department has administered 15,50,874 vaccine doses so far. AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:26 pm

Puducherry reported 162 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday raising the overall tally to 1,64,922, a senior official said.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said the 162 new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,417 samples during the 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday. The fresh cases in the Union Territory were spread over Puducherry (102), Karaikal (36), Yanam (22) and Mahe (two).

Related stories

Puducherry Sees Further Slide In Daily COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry Govt Should Reject NEET To Help Poor, Rural Students: Narayanasamy

279 New COVID-19 Cases Registered In Puducherry

The Director said there were 2,506 active cases of whom 58 patients were in hospitals undergoing treatment and the remaining 2,448 patients staying in home quarantine. He said 741 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,60,460.

The Director said one more patient from Yanam succumbed to the infection raising the overall death toll in the UT to 1,956. The health department has tested 21,85,003 samples till now and has found 18,30,295 samples out of them to be negative.

The Director said the department has administered 15,50,874 doses so far and they comprised 9,25,409 first doses, 6,15,176 second doses and 10,289 booster doses.

Tags

National Puducherry COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid Positivity Rate Booster Dose
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP