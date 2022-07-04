Monday, Jul 04, 2022
National

Security Breach? Black Balloons Flow Past PM Modi’s Chopper In Andhra Pradesh

According to reports some Congress leaders were seen protesting at Vijaywada airport against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with many blaming them for the incident.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 6:49 pm

In what appears to be a major security breach, black balloons flew past Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s chopper in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

According to the report in NDTV, black balloons were released by protesters close to PM Modi's chopper as the machine was taking off the state’s airport.

The visual also showed black balloons being released while PM’s helicopter was taking off in Vijaywada.

Some reports blamed Congress workers, it mentioned. 

The report said some Congress leaders were protesting at Vijaywada airport where PM’s chopper took off. 

It said Congress leaders were seen holding black balloons and placards as they shouted slogans against Modi.

Meanwhile Congress worker has been held for releasing black balloons in PM's flight path

The Special Protection Group (SPG) saw as a major breach of security, black balloons were released into the flight path of PM Modi’s Mi-17 helicopter as he took off from the airport (VIA) for Bhimavaram.

State police, however, denied there was any breach of security but said one Congress worker has been apprehended in this connection, while three other party workers were arrested for trying to enter the airport with black balloons.

Incidentally, a strong police force of 800 personnel was deployed at the airport for the Prime Minister’s security. The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee gave a call to organise protests during the PM's visit to the state on Monday, to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, in protest against the “broken promises”, including grant of special category status to AP.

Some Congress workers climbed a building under construction in a village far away from the VIA at Gannavaram and released black balloons, ostensibly filled with hydrogen. A video clip released by the Congress showed the balloons being released as the Mi-17s took off from Gannavaram and entered the flight path over the village. The balloons were floating high in the air as the two choppers flew past but it could not be established whether they were anywhere close.

The Prime Minister’s trip ended without incident, much to the relief of everyone but the SPG that is in charge of his security is said to have taken a serious view of it and sought an explanation from the state.

The SPG apparently asked the state police what if they were drones and not just balloons.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P Joshua told PTI that there was no security breach at the airport. "Two Congress workers released the balloons from a building under construction at Surampalli village, 4.5 km away from the airport. By the time they released the balloons, PM Modi's chopper had left the airport,” Joshua added. 

He, however, said three Congress workers, including the women’s wing leader Sunkara Padmasri, were taken into custody as they tried to enter the airport carrying black balloons. The police burst the balloons, the SP said. 

A case under various sections of IPC was registered against them. Also, one of the two persons who released the black balloons at Surampalli was also taken into custody while hunt was on for the other, Joshua said.

(With PTI inputs)

