Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Proposed Canal Closure: Raj CM Directs Officials To Make Preparations For Drinking Water Supply

In a meeting to review drinking water management, the chief minister said that last year also, re-lining work of the Indira Gandhi canal system was done with the continuous efforts of the state government.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot PTI

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 4:14 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday directed officials to make preparations to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water in view of the proposed two-month closure of the Indira Gandhi Canal area from March 21. Advanced arrangement of drinking water should be done in districts in the canal area to ensure people do not face any problem during the closure period, he said.

In a meeting to review drinking water management, the chief minister said that last year also, re-lining work of the Indira Gandhi canal system was done with the continuous efforts of the state government. "That time also, the canal was closed for around two months and the officers ensured a smooth supply of water in all the 10 districts in the project area and people did not face any problem," a release quoting him said.

He said that all water storage resources should be filled to full capacity prior to the closure of the canal.  Gehlot also directed that effective arrangement of patrolling should be made to prevent theft of water and departments concerned during this period should work with effective coordination.

Gehlot directed district collectors to execute the contingency arrangements while assessing the additional requirement of drinking water in the districts. He also asked officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of drinking water with effective execution of contingency plans during summers.

With PTI Inputs

