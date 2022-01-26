Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Priyanka Gandhi Accuses UP Police Of Vandalising Students' Hostel In Prayagraj

There was also an apprehension of some miscreants setting the trains on fire.

Priyanka Gandhi Accuses UP Police Of Vandalising Students' Hostel In Prayagraj
Priyanka Gandhi condemned the UP police for vandalising students' hostels in Prayagraj. - PTI

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 11:03 am

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the Uttar Pradesh Police of assaulting students and vandalising their hostel in Prayagraj for allegedly protesting against unemployment in the city.

Sharing a purported video of the incident on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is highly condemnable that police in Prayagraj are thrashing students and vandalising their lodges and hostels.” “The administration should immediately stop this repressive action. The youth have every right to speak about employment and I am fully with them in this fight,” she said.

However, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said police received information that thousands of students were creating a ruckus near Prayag Railway Station and had blocked the rail track. So, police personnel with riot control equipment reached Prayag station and dispersed the protesters, he said.

Some of them pelted stones at the policemen and hid in their hostel nearby. Police were trying to catch the culprits and some of the personnel used unnecessary force which is visible in the video, he said. The incident is being investigated and a case is being registered against the rioting students under serious sections. The policemen who have used unnecessary force will be suspended, he added.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways has said railway job aspirants found involved involved in blocking rail tracks, causing disruption in train operations and damaging railway property will be barred from getting recruited. 

With inputs from PTI.

