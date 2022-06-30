Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prime Minister To Unveil Statue Of Freedom Fighter In Andhra Pradesh On 4th July

The Prime Minister is expeted to visit Andhra Pradesh on July 4th in order to unveil the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 8:53 pm

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava (Tourism and Culture) on Thursday inspected the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhimavaram town in Andhra Pradesh on July 4, to unveil the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister will reach Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram by a special flight from Hyderabad and fly by helicopter to Bhimavaram in the West Godavari district. From 11 am to 12.15 pm, Modi will take part in the commemoration ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 30-ft bronze statue in Bhimavaram Park and address a public meeting. He will fly back to New Delhi from Vijayawada airport at 1.10 pm, according to the tentative schedule released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Related stories

PM Modi Congratulates Shinde, Fadnavis On Becoming CM, DyCM

Foolproof Security Arrangements For Modi Visit To Hyderabad, Say Telangana Police

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Approves Renaming New District

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy sent an invitation to Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu to attend the event. Kishan Reddy also spoke to Chandrababu Naidu over the phone and the latter informed him that TDP state president K Atchannaidu would represent him at the event. The Union Minister also invited film star and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi to Alluri’s 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

Rajat Bhargava said arrangements were in full swing for the PM’s visit. Four helipads have been readied while the Special Protection Group personnel were taking care of security measures, the Special Chief Secretary added. 

Tags

National Narendra Modi Andhra Pradesh Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Alluri Sitarama Raju Vijayawada Airport Special Protection Group
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Coaching Centres: Selling Impossible Dreams In Packed Alleys Of Patna

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan

Udaipur Tailor Killing: Accused Say It's Response For Prophet Killing In Video, Internet Suspended Across Rajasthan