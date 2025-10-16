Prime Accused In Sambhal Violence Case Traced Abroad; Extradition Efforts Underway

The violence occurred on November 24 last year, the same day the second survey of Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Accused In Sambhal Violence Case Traced Abroad; Extradition Efforts Underway
Violence in Sambhal over Mosque survey | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The prime accused in the 2024 Sambhal violence has been traced abroad and efforts to extradite him to India are underway.

  • The accused, Sharik Sata, along with his associates had planned the attack which led to the death of four persons and injuries to 29 policemen.

  • The SP also said that other accused persons involved in planning and inciting the violence will face action under the NSA.

The prime accused in the 2024 Sambhal violence has been traced abroad and efforts to extradite him to India are underway. The efforts are being aided by intelligence agencies and Interpol, police said on Thursday, PTI reported. 

The violence occurred on November 24 last year, the same day the second survey of Shahi Jama Masjid was conducted. The accused, Sharik Sata, along with his associates had planned the attack which led to the death of four persons and injuries to 29 policemen, Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi told reporters.

Another accused, Mulla Afroz, is currently being held in Moradabad jail and has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA). 

Bishnoi added that Afroz faces 11 criminal cases and has a history of serious crimes, including loot and murder. He was also involved in a 2014 incident of firing outside the residence of current Samajwadi Party MLA Iqbal Mehmood, he said.

Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh - PTI
SC Extends Status Quo In Sambhal Mosque Dispute

BY Outlook News Desk

"The prime accused, Sharik Sata, is currently abroad. Police are making all possible efforts to locate him. His past contacts in India are being traced, and intelligence agencies have been roped in. Once his location is confirmed, he will be brought back to India through Interpol channels," Bishnoi said.

The SP also said that other accused persons involved in planning and inciting the violence will face action under the NSA.

The case was first heard on November 19, 2024 when Hindu petitioners, including advocates Hari Shankar Jain and Vishnu Shankar Jain, filed a suit in the Sambhal district court claiming the Shahi Jama Masjid was built over a temple.

A court ordered survey was conducted on the same day (November 19), followed by another on November 24, the day on which violence broke out.

With PTI inputs 

