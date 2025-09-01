SC Extends Status Quo In Sambhal Mosque Dispute

1. Sambhal mosque became a centre of communal violence since last November following a court-ordered survey
2. The Supreme Court ordered maintaining status quo on the mosque dispute
The Supreme Court on Monday extended its order directing status quo over the Sambhal mosque dispute in Uttar Pradesh by two weeks.
The committee had appealed against an order of the Allahabad High Court which dismissed its plea against the survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar Temple dispute. Subsequently, the Supreme Court directed its registry to enquire into the matter and submit a report. Previously, the Supreme Court had ordered maintaining the status quo until August 25.
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Radhe passed the direction, while hearing two appeals filed by the Committee of Management Jami Masjid Sambhal. The committee was represented by its secretary and vice-president, respectively.
The extension was opposed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain who represented the Hindu plaintiffs in the suit. However, senior advocate Huzeifa Ahmadi — who was representing the mosque management — sought the extension till the report’s submission.
The Archaeological Survey of India protected Mughal-era mosque has been a controversial spot since last November, when communal violence broke out following a court-ordered survey, which was based on the claim that a Harihar temple had stood in the mosque’s stead.
The violence claimed four lives, and led to the arrest of Zafar Ali, president of the Shahi Jama Masjid earlier this year. The Sambhal police’s failure to produce critical evidence in court has deferred his bail hearing twice.