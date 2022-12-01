Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
President Murmu Greets People Of Nagaland On Statehood Day

President Murmu Greets People Of Nagaland On Statehood Day

President Draupadi Murmu
President Draupadi Murmu wishes Nagaland for bright and prosperous future PTI

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 9:33 am

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday greeted people of Nagaland on its 60th statehood day and conveyed her best wishes for their bright and prosperous future.

The northeastern state of Nagaland bordering Myanmar was formed on this day in 1963. "Greetings to the people of Nagaland on 60th statehood day. Nagaland is a state with diverse tribal culture and a rich heritage. I was touched by the warmth of the people during my recent visit to the state. My best wishes for bright and prosperous future of the people of Nagaland," Murmu tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National President Murmu Greets People Nagaland Statehood Day
