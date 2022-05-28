Saturday, May 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pradhan Visits BP’s Global Business Services Centre In Pune

Launched in 2021, the BP-owned and operated centre aims to provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of bp businesses worldwide and is expected to employ around 2,000 staff. The centre in India seeks to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes.

Pradhan Visits BP’s Global Business Services Centre In Pune
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 May 2022 6:57 pm

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday visited BP's Global Business Services Centre in Pune as he looked to get the first-hand experience of digitisation efforts by the UK oil major.

During his visit, Pradhan interacted with leadership and employees at the centre, bp said in a statement. Varsha Singh, Vice-President and Head, BP India Pune centre, said, "It was a privilege to host Minister Pradhan at our Pune centre today. We are delighted that he interacted with our employees and was present with us to see the centre we set up in the middle of the pandemic. The centre draws upon digital talent and skills which are critical in solving complex business problems for bp globally as it pivots itself from an international oil company to an international energy company."

Related stories

Russia Claims Control Of Ukraine’s Lyman City

Cases Of B.A. Sub-lineage Of Omicron Found In Maharashtra For First Time

Purchase Of Agricultural Land Converted To Residential Use Not Against Law: HC

Launched in 2021, the BP-owned and operated centre aims to provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of bp businesses worldwide and is expected to employ around 2,000 staff. The centre in India seeks to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes.

Co-located within BP’s major global business services (GBS) operations centre in Pune is also a Digital Hub that aims to create, grow and deliver a range of digital solutions to help transform bp's core operations, extend its customer interfaces and support new and emerging business models. Operational since July 2021, with an initial headcount of up to 100 digital engineering, data, information security and design specialists, its teams have the technical depth and capability to explore, experiment, develop and execute digital solutions.

The Centre has been conferred with the coveted LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environment Design) Gold certification, reinforcing bp's commitment towards sustainability, right from water and energy conservation to sustainable material and resources used, ensuring an optimal indoor environment quality for its people, the statement said. "Make digitisation simple so that people at the bottom of the pyramid can gain. Energy transition should lead to new pathways of convenience," the statement quoted Pradhan as saying.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Dharmendra Pradhan Education Minister Union Ministry BP's Global Business Services Centre Dharmendra Pradhan Pune Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

Goa’s Own Gyanvapis: Govt To Reconstruct Temples Destroyed During Portuguese Regime?

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints

GlucoFort Reviews – (Scam Or Legit) Best Blood Sugar 2022 Formula, Side Effects, Customer Complaints