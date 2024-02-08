Gokulpuri Metro Station Collapse: 1 Dead, 2 DMRC Officials Suspended, Ex Gratia Announced

One person was killed after a portion of the Gokulpuri metro station, located on the Pink line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), collapsed on Thursday. A person who was greivously injured in the incident succumbed to injuries later, an official said.
In light of the incident, DMRC has ordered immediate suspension of 2 officials and announced Rs 15 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased.
About the incident
As per reports, a part of the side slab of a running metro line collapsed, trapping one person under the debris, who was taken out by the Delhi Fire Services staff and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said the collapse was reported at 11.10 am and four fire tenders were immediately pressed into service.A few other injured persons were sent to the hospital for treatment before the arrival of DFS unit.
Advertisement
A side slab of the boundary wall at Gokulpuri metro station collapsed today. One person injured in the incident was rushed to a nearby hospital, Delhi Fire Service said.
"At least three to four persons were injured. One person was trapped under the debris and was grievously injured, while others sustained minor injuries, news agency ANI quoted DCP North East Joy Tirkey as saying."
Advertisement
Debris was being removed with the help of JCBs and cranes, Tirkey said, adding that a case has been registered in the incident.
Advertisement
The man who died in the incident was on his scooter when he came under the debris of the collapsed wall of the elevated station platform. The deceased was identified as Vinod Kumar by police, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony of nearby Karawal Nagar area.
According to police, two motor cycles and two scooters were damaged in the collapse.
(With PTI inputs)