Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Polling Underway In Last Phase Of Odisha Panchayat Elections

More than 41 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of candidates in 131 Zilla Parishad zones.

Polling Underway In Last Phase Of Odisha Panchayat Elections
Polling in the fifth phase of Odisha Panchayat Elections PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 9:16 pm

Polling in the fifth and last phase of Odisha panchayat elections is underway in 25 districts, including Malkangiri's Maoist-affected Swabhiman Anchal, amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, SEC officials said. Voting began in 13,514 booths in 975 panchayats at 7 AM and it will continue till 1 PM. More than 41 lakh voters are eligible to decide the fate of candidates in 131 Zilla Parishad zones.

While polling was peaceful till 9 AM in two Zilla Parishad zones and 18 panchayats in Swabhiman Anchal, voting was disrupted in ward number 1 of Katasahi panchayat in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district after some people barged into a booth and decamped with the ballot papers.

A person was also critically injured in political violence in Gadarupas in Gop Badatara panchayat of Puri district. He was admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Dhinkia village in Ersama block of Jagatsinghpur district, which has been the epicentre of an anti-displacement movement against industries, also went to polls in the final phase of the rural elections.

Related stories

Odisha Plans Fun-Filled School Opening For Kids

Odisha Registers 79 Per Cent Voter Turnout In 4th Phase Of Rural Polls

9 Covid Deaths, 342 Cases In Odisha

In view of the law and order situation, polling booths for six wards of Dhinkia have been shifted to neighbouring Trilochanpur, Patana and Mahala villages, where around 2,200 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. The counting of votes will take place from February 26 to 28.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Odisha Panchayat Polls Polls Elections Elections: Voting Voting Percentage Panchayati Raj Zila Parishad Members Odisha Bhubaneshwar
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Indian Embassy In Kyiv Issues Fresh Advisory To Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Rescue Mission Launched To Trace Six Missing Persons In Jammu & Kashmir

COVID-19: Punjab Sees 107 Cases

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Delhi Sees Uptick In Crimes Against Women In 2021; 17.51 Pc Surge In Rape Cases

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The view of CM Yogi Adityanath’s office in Gorakhpur.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainians Take Part In Military Drills To Combat Russian Invasion

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland