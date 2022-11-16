Police Attacked House Of CPI(Maoist) Leader Gautam Paswan

Police on Wednesday attached the house of CPI (Maoists), Commander Gautam Paswan, in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an officer said.

The police attacked the house of Paswan in Sonbarsa village, about 200 km from Ranchi.

Paswan, a member of the Special Area Committee (SAC) of the outlawed outfit carries a reward of Rs 25 lakh on his head.

Led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, a team from Rajpur police station jointly with Pratappur police initiated the action, the officer said.

The movable and immovable property was attached by police on the directive of a local court, the SDPO said, adding that the action was taken after Paswan did not surrender despite the court order.

Kumar said police had earlier pasted a notice on the wall of Paswan's house and asked him to surrender but he did not pay heed to it, which led to the attachment of his property.