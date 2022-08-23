Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
National

PM To Address Conference Of Labor Ministers Of All States, UTs On August 25

The Prime Minister is expected to address a national conference of labor ministers of all states and union territories on Thursday.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:38 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Thursday, address a national conference of labor ministers of all states and union territories, his office said.

The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labor-related issues, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address the national conference of labor ministers of all states and union territories on August 25 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, it said. The two-day conference is being organized by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The conference will help create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers, the statement said.

The conference will have four thematic sessions -- integrating the e-Shram portal for onboarding social security schemes to universalize social protection; 'Swasthya se Samriddhi' for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with PMJAY; framing of rules under four labor codes and modalities for their implementation; and vision 'Shramev Jayate @2047' with a focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues.

