Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM 'Rattled', Indulging In 'Defame To Inflame' Politics To Criticise Yatra: Cong

The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming the PM is "rattled" and indulging in his typical "defame to inflame" brand of politics.

PM Modi in Gujarats Navsari
PM Modi in Gujarats Navsari Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 6:43 pm

The Congress on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra, claiming the PM is "rattled" and indulging in his typical "defame to inflame" brand of politics.

In an apparent reference to Gandhi during an address in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, Modi said those who have been thrown out of power were taking out foot marches to get back to power.

Responding to this, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to awaken the nation's conscience to growing economic inequalities, social polarisation, and political authoritarianism.

Anyone who shares these concerns, believes in the Gandhian way, and is committed to the Constitution in letter and spirit is welcome to join the Yatra, he said.

"The PM is indulging in his typical ‘defame to inflame’ brand of politics while criticizing the Yatra. He is clearly desperate and rattled by the response over the past 75 days. How can anyone whose organization actively opposed Bharat Chhodo in 1942 understand Bharat Jodo in 2022," the Congress leader said on Twitter.

In his Surendranagar address, Modi said, "Some people are doing foot march to get back to power. They are also taking along those who had stalled the Narmada project for 40 years through litigation and kept Gujarat thirsty for 40 years."

"In this election, the people of Gujarat will punish those who are doing this padayatra. People will also punish those who were against the Narmada project," he said, without taking any names.

Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

Related stories

PM Modi To Give Appointment Letters To 71,000 Recruits At 'Rozgar Mela'

PM Narendra Modi Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says Those Dethroned Taking Out Yatra To Get Back To Power

India-US Ties Being Steered By Leadership Ties Between PM Modi And US President Joe Biden, 2022-23 Crucial Years: White House

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Medha Patkar Narmada Bachao Andolan Narmada Project Bharat Jodo Yatra Defame To Inflame Jairam Ramesh Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released