Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Airport's Terminal 2, Unveil Kempegowda's 108-ft Statue Today

PM Narendra Modi, who will attend a public function and address a mass gathering later in the day, will also flag off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 8:47 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru on Friday to unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of the city's founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and inaugurate Terminal 2 of the International Airport here, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore.

Modi, who will attend a public function and address a mass gathering later in the day, will also flag off south India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' between Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru.
        
After arriving in the city in the morning, Modi will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanaka Dasa (on account of Kanaka Jayanti, his birth anniversary) and Maharshi Valmiki at the Vidhana Soudha premises here.

He will then leave for Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station here, where he will flag off the Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. At the same venue, Modi will also flag off the 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra' train. 

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from the state to Kashi. 

Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The terminal is expected to double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore.

Modi will then unveil the 108-feet statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, which is the "first and tallest bronze statue of a founder of a city", as per 'World Book of Records'. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

PM Narendra Modi Links Congress To Instability, Corruption

PM Narendra Modi Blesses Music Couple Mithoon Sharma, Palak Muchhal On Their Wedding

Amit Shah Highlights PM Narendra Modi's Efforts To Boost Irrigation, Drinking Water Supply In Gujarat

Tags

National Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nadaprabhu Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station Kanaka Dasa Vande Bharat Express Bharat Gaurav Schem
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF