Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
PM Narendra Modi To Discuss Covid Situation With Chief Ministers Tomorrow

In light of several festivals coming up, Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 8:55 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday interact with chief ministers on the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country through video conferencing, according to an official.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation at the conference, as per the official cited by PTI.

In light of several festivals coming up, Modi on Sunday urged people to be cautious and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining hand hygiene.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi mentioned the festivals of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima.

He further said, "All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony.

"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them."

Precautionary measures such as compulsory wearing of masks in public places have been implemented in parts of India, including national capital Delhi, in recent days in the wake of a surge in cases. While cases have risen in recent weeks, hospitalisation and deaths have remained very low. 

(With PTI inputs)

