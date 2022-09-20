Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
PM Narendra Modi To Address BJP Mayors

It is important that the growing urbanisation is viewed as an opportunity to work together towards building modern and futuristic cities, he said in a tweet on Monday.

PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 10:09 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a meeting of all mayors belonging to the BJP.

Modi said, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 20th September, will address a meeting of all the Mayors belonging to the BJP. With growing urbanisation, it is important that we view it as an opportunity and work together towards building modern, futuristic cities." 

(With PTI Inputs)

