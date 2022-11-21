Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Narendra Modi Takes Dig At Rahul Gandhi, Says Those Dethroned Taking Out Yatra To Get Back To Power

Addressing a gathering in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, he also said some people abuse Gujarat even after eating salt manufactured in the state. Gujarat produces 80 per cent of the country's salt, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 1:55 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out yatra to get back to power.

Addressing a gathering in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, he also said some people abuse Gujarat even after eating salt manufactured in the state. Gujarat produces 80 per cent of the country's salt, he added.

Modi said people who were dethroned long back were taking out yatra to get back the power. They can do it but they are walking with those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years. Modi was referring to Narmada Bachao Andolan spearhead Medha Patkar joining the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra recently.

"The people of Gujarat have decided to punish those who stalled the Narmada dam project for 40 years," the PM said. He also said instead of talking about development during elections, the opposition Congress is saying it will show him his "aukat" (status).

"In the past, the Congress had used words like 'neech aadmi', 'maut ka saudagar' and 'naali ka keeda' for me. Now, instead of talking about development during polls, Congress leaders are saying they will show Modi his aukat," he said.

Modi has no status, he is the servant of people, the PM said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

BJP Compelled Other Parties In Country To Talk About Development During Polls: PM Narendra Modi

Why Waste Votes On Congress Which Doesn't Have Development Roadmap? PM Narendra Modi at Gujarat Poll Rally

Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet Narendra Modi on December 5

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Surendranagar Town Gujarat Narmada Dam Project Narmada Bachao Andolan Maharashtra Recently Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl

Loaded With VFX, 'Bhediya' Special Trailer Shows Insurgents On The Prowl