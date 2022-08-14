Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Using Traumatic Events Of Partition As Fodder For His Political Battles: Congress

Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 1:54 pm

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the real intent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the traumatic events as fodder for his current political battles.

Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice.

He said the politics of hate will be defeated and the Congress will continue its efforts to unite India while upholding the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Related stories

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi Pays Homage To All Those Who Lost Their Lives During Partition

Prime Minister Modi had announced last year that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people.

"The real intent of PM to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use the most traumatic historical events as fodder for his current political battles. Lakhs upon lakhs were dislocated and lost their lives. Their sacrifices must not be forgotten or disrespected," Ramesh said in a series of tweets.

"The tragedy of partition, cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice. The truth is Savarkar originated 2-nation theory and Jinnah perfected it. Sardar Patel wrote, 'I felt that if we did not accept partition, India would be split into many bits and would be completely ruined'," he also said.

The Congress leader also asked, "Will the PM also recall today Shyama Prasad Mookherjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, who championed the Partition of Bengal against the wishes of Sarat Chandra Bose, and who sat in free India's first Cabinet while the tragic consequences of Partition were becoming evident?".

Alleging that the "modern day Savarkars and Jinnahs" are continuing their efforts to divide the nation, Ramesh said the Indian National Congress will uphold the legacy of Gandhi, Nehru, Patel and many others who were untiring in their efforts to unite the nation. 

"The politics of hate will be defeated," he asserted.

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday paid homage to all those who lost their lives during partition, and applauded the resilience as well as grit of those who suffered during that tragic period of history.

Pakistan was carved out as a separate country after the division of India by the British in 1947. Millions of people were displaced and many lakhs of them lost their lives in the communal violence that followed.

Tags

National Prime Minister Modi Jairam Ramesh Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Political Battles Shyama Prasad Mookherjee India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

Serena Retirement: Leaving An Incredible Legacy

Serena Retirement: Leaving An Incredible Legacy