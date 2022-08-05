Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi To Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet On Sunday

The meeting will be the first physical meeting of the council after July 2019 and its members include all the chief ministers.

undefined
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 3:49 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the seventh governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog on Sunday and this, his office said, will pave the way for a new era of collaboration between the Centre and the states.

This will be the first physical meeting of the council after July 2019 and its members include all the chief ministers.

As the country commemorates 75 years of its independence, there is a reinforced need for the states to be agile, resilient and self-reliant and move towards "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" in a spirit of cooperative federalism, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"In the drive towards building a steady, sustainable and inclusive India, the seventh governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog will be held on August 7 and this will pave the way for synergies towards a new era of collaboration and cooperation between Centre and states/Union territories," it said in a statement.

Related stories

Mamata Banerjee Arrives In Delhi On 4-day Visit, Scheduled To Meet PM Modi Friday

Not Afraid Of Narendra Modi, Will Not Be Intimidated By The ED: Rahul Gandhi

Narendra Modi Announces 10 New Ramsar Sites To Deepen Commitment To Protect Natural Surroundings

To be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre, the agenda of the meeting includes crop diversification, achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and agri-communities, implementation of the National Education Policy and urban governance.

The meeting is particularly important as the country enters "Amrit Kaal", a phrase first used by Modi to describe the next 25 years in the run-up to the centenary of India's independence, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic and in light of the country hosting the G20 presidency and summit next year, the PMO said.

"The meeting would also lay emphasis on the importance of the presidency for India for the federal system and the role that states can play in highlighting their progress at the G-20 platform," it said.

It noted that a national conference of chief secretaries was held in Dharamshala in June in preparation for the council's meeting, which will endeavour to finalise a roadmap and an outcome-oriented action plan on the issues on the agenda.

The NITI Aayog's governing council is the premier body tasked with evolving a shared vision of national priorities and strategies with the involvement of the states and Union territories. It presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues, the PMO noted.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting Chief Ministers COVID-19 Pandemic PMO - Prime Minister's Office
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years