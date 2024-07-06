PM Modi Speaks To New British PM Keir Starmer, Agrees To Conclude India-UK Free Trade Agreement Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Britain's newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday and discussed plans to conclude a beneficial free trade agreement between India and the UK soon.
PM Modi also congratulated Starmer on the victory of the Labour Party and him taking charge as the 58th British PM.
An official statement said that both the leaders recalled the historic relations between the India and the UK and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.
Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the UK, they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties.
Modi also extended an invitation to Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Pleased to speak with @Keir_Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good."