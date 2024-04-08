PM Modi Says Situation In Manipur Improved Due To 'Timely Actions By Central, State Govts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the situation in troubled Manipur has significantly improved due to the "timely actions taken by the Central and state governments".
PM Modi during an interview with the Assam Tribune newspaper, said, "I have already spoken about this in Parliament. We have dedicated our best resources and administrative machinery to resolving the conflict. Because of the timely intervention of the government of India and efforts by the Manipur government, there has been a marked improvement in the situation of the state."
He added that the Indian government is doing everything it can to successfully complete the peace negotiations with Naga groups as soon as possible.
Modi mentioned that 11 peace agreements have been signed in the past decade, which is a significant achievement in the quest for peace and stability in the area.
He also emphasized that more than 9,500 rebels have surrendered and joined the mainstream since 2014, which is a major stride towards peace and progress in the region.
PM Modi mentioned that during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Manipur last year, he held more than 15 meetings with different stakeholders while the conflict was at its highest point.
Modi also stated that the efforts for relief and rehabilitation are still in progress.
"Remedial measures undertaken include a financial package for the relief and rehabilitation of people living in shelter camps in the state," he said.
"When we formed the government, it was my firm commitment to change the status quo in the Northeast. We replaced the policy of isolation and ignorance with a policy of integration. In the last 10 years, we have ended Northeast's isolation and developed it as Bharat's gateway to the East," he said while pointing out that he had visited the region nearly 70 times.
PM Modi said "Aaj Northeast na Delhi se door hai aur na dil se door hai!" (Today, the northeast is neither far from Delhi nor our hearts).
Reacting to infiltration from Myanmar into Mizoram, Modi said the issue has been raised with the authorities of the neighbouring country as this directly impacts India, particularly the Northeastern states.
"To prevent infiltration and secure our borders, several steps have been taken by the government. These steps include the decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime between India and Myanmar, increased and effective deployment of border guarding forces along the Indo-Myanmar border, and close coordination among various security agencies," he said.