Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi’s Mother Hiraba Joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign In Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba distributed national flags to children at her residence in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar and waved the tricolour with them, the officials said.

PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba joins ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
PM Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba joins ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 5:07 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba, who entered the 100th year of her life in June this year, on Saturday distributed national flags to children at her residence on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city in Gujarat.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel kicked off the three-day "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence by hoisting a huge tricolour on a 100-feet tall flag post at Children's University in the state capital on Saturday.

Under this campaign, Hiraba distributed national flags to children at her residence and waved the tricolour with them, a government release said.

She lives with the Prime Minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi.

Related stories

'Your Energy Is Infectious': PM Narendra Modi Writes To M Venkaiah Naidu

Tejashwi Yadav Cocks A Snook At Narendra Modi Government; Vows To Deliver On Job Growth

NITI meet: PM Narendra Modi Urges States To Focus On 3Ts, Modernising Farm Sector

"Tiranga Yatra" was organised in different parts of Gujarat with BJP MLAs and ministers participating in rallies with people carrying the tricolour.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil participated in a seven-km rally at Vijapur in the Mehsana district in the presence of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, MLAs and former MLAs.

In Vadodara, BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt took out a "Tiranga Yatra' with local MLAs. Similar celebrations were witnessed in other cities and towns of Gujarat.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Gujarat Gandhinagar Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Hiraba Tricolour Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

We The People: The Matchmaker For Girls From Impoverished Families

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of Ireland Vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Watch IRE Vs AFG Cricket Match Live