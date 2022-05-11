Wednesday, May 11, 2022
National Technology Day: PM Modi Pays Tributes To Scientists On Pokhran Tests Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India's scientists and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day.

PM Narendra Modi. AP

Updated: 11 May 2022 10:29 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to India's scientists and their efforts behind the successful nuclear tests in 1998 on the occasion of National Technology Day on Wednesday.

The day is observed to mark the successful nuclear tests in Pokhran. 

PM Modi tweeted, "Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship."

Modi also posted a short video clip related to the tests. The decision to conduct the tests was taken by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.


(with inputs from PTI)

