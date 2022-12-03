Saturday, Dec 03, 2022
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Rajendra Prasad On The Birth Anniversary

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Rajendra Prasad On The Birth Anniversary

Rajendra Prasad, India's first president, was hailed as a legendary leader who exemplified courage and scholarly zeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 10:04 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to India's first president Rajendra Prasad and lauded him as a legendary leader who epitomised courage and scholarly zeal.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Prasad was a leading freedom fighter and close associate of Mahatma Gandhi. He is the only president to have to serve two full terms.

"Remembering Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji on his birth anniversary. A legendary leader, he epitomised courage and scholarly zeal. He was firmly rooted in India's culture and also had a futuristic vision for India's growth," Modi tweeted.

