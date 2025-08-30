PM Modi In Japan: Japanese Tech, Indian Talent Make 'Winning Combination'

"Our discussion today was both productive and purposeful. We both agree that as two major economies and vibrant democracies, our partnership is very important not only for our two countries, but also for global peace and stability,’’ Modi said after the talks. "Strong democracies are natural partners in shaping a better world," he said in a statement to reporters. The Prime Minister also pitched for India-Japan partnership to lead a tech revolution. "India has taken bold and ambitious initiatives in AI, semiconductor, quantum computing, biotech, and space. The technology of Japan and the talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century... India-Japan have signed an agreement on Joint Credit Mechanism for cooperation on clean fuel and green future..."