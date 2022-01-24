Monday, Jan 24, 2022
PM Interacts With Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Recipients; Calls On Them To Support 'Vocal for Local'

The prime minister awarded the Bal Puraskar recipients certificates digitally using block chain technology.

Updated: 24 Jan 2022 3:06 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to support the 'Vocal for Local' campaign and said the youth is at the centre of all policies being framed by government. During an online interaction with the awardees, Modi also talked about the unveiling of the hologram statue of freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose and said the "biggest inspiration we get from Netaji is of duty and of nation first, and you have to proceed on your path of duty for the country".

The prime minister awarded the Bal Puraskar recipients certificates digitally using block chain technology. Calling for support for the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Modi asked the awardees to list products at their home which are of foreign origin.

Noting that the youth of the country are at the centre of all policies being framed by the government presently, he said, "Today we feel proud, when we see that the youth of India are innovating and taking the country forward." "Today we feel proud when we see that the CEOs of all the big companies of the world are young Indians and when we see the youth of India raising their laurels in the world of startups," Modi said.

Lauding children over their participation in the Covid vaccination programme, the prime minister said children have shown their modern and scientific thinking in the vaccination programme as well. "More than 40 million children got coronavirus vaccine till now since January 3," he said.

Modi also called these children an inspiration for the whole society. "You all must work keeping in mind how your work can help the country," the prime minister said while interacting with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar recipients.

Twenty-nine children, including 14 girls, were awarded in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery. Each child has been given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate. The prime minister also greeted everyone on the occasion of National Girl Child Day.

With PTI Inputs

