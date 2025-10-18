Piyush Goyal: India’s Exports Grow 6.75% In September Despite Widening Trade Deficit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified the context of the recent GST reforms, stating they were implemented to ease the burden on the common people and not as a response to international tariff disputes. According to ANI, Sitharaman said, "This has been in the works for one-and-a-half years. Who had thought of any tariff war at that time… several groups of ministers were working on this… This had to happen. This was waiting to happen for quite some time. It has happened now."