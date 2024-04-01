National

PIL On Netaji Bose's Death: SC Slams Petitioner For 'Reckless' Allegations

Observing that the petitioner has not even spared Mahatma Gandhi in the plea, the apex court said the bona fide of the petitioner is required to be tested.

PTI
Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on a petitioner who has filed a public interest litigation concerning death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, saying the plea contains "reckless and irresponsible allegations" against leaders who are no longer alive.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan asked petitioner Pinak Pani Mohanty, who has said in his plea that he is the Cuttack district secretary of World Human Rights Protection Organisation (India), what work he has done for public interest and human rights of people.

"Who is behind you?" the bench asked, adding, "What have you done for public interest".

"What have you done for human rights of people? We have to test your bona fide," the bench observed.

The top court asked him to file an affidavit indicating the activities so far undertaken by him for society at large, particularly in the field of human rights. 

It has posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

