National

Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM

Khandu along with his new council of ministers took oath and secrecy of office at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar.

Khandu along with his new council of ministers took oath and secrecy of office at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar.
info_icon

Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row on Thursday, a day after being unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chowna Mein took oath as deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from Khandu and Chowna Mein, 10 there MLAs took oath to be part of the council of ministers at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar, in a ceremony attended by union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda along with several chief ministers of northeastern states, among others.

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Pema Khandu has emerged as a prominent leader in the northeastern state, especially following a constitutional crisis in 2016 that resulted in the imposition of president's rule.

Known for his interest in sports and music, Khandu is recognised for his strategic acumen which played a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power for the first time in the northeastern state bordering China in 2016.

His political journey commenced amidst personal tragedy, with the untimely demise of his father, former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, in a helicopter crash in 2011. Khandu's political ascent gained momentum when he won a by-election uncontested from his father's constituency Mukto.

A history graduate from Delhi's Hindu College, Khandu belongs to the Monpa tribe, primarily inhabiting Tawang and parts of West Kameng.

During the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Khandu campaigned on a platform of corruption-free governance, emphasizing transparency and people-centric policies.

A Buddhist by faith, the 45-year-old Khandu has been re-elected unopposed from the Mukto seat in the border district of Tawang.

(with PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru
  2. Delhi Man Beats Father To Death Over Property Dispute, Arrested
  3. India Sends Humanitarian Aid To Landslide-Hit Papua New Guinea
  4. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  5. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  2. 'Border 2' Announcement: Sunny Deol Is Back As 'Fauji' After 27 Years
  3. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  4. Did Anushka Sharma Lose Her Cool During Ind Vs Pak T20 World Cup Match? Viral Video Suggests So
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple Confirms The Reports In A Leaked Audio Invite - Check Inside
Sports News
  1. United States Vs Ireland, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30: When, Where To Watch
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. Celtics 106-99 Mavericks, NBA Finals: Boston Hold Off Dallas For 3-0 Lead
  4. Lionel Messi Declares Inter Miami As His Final Club
  5. West Indies Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: All-Round WI Win By 13 Runs, Storm Into Super 8
World News
  1. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  2. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  3. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
  4. G7 Summit 2024 Kicks Off Today in Italy; Ukraine, Gaza War Among Key Issues | Details
  5. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Launch Boat-Borne Attack Against Greek-Owned Ship In Red Sea
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Murlikant Petkar Moved To Tears At The Screening Of 'Chandu Champion' With Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan
  2. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  3. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  4. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Enters Australian Open QFs, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  7. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  8. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: No Evidence Of Paper Leak In NEET-UG, Says Govt; Sec 144 In Bengaluru