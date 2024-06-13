Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM

Pema Khandu took oath as the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh for the third term in a row on Thursday, a day after being unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party Leader.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chowna Mein took oath as deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh.
Apart from Khandu and Chowna Mein, 10 there MLAs took oath to be part of the council of ministers at Dorjee Khandu Convention Hall in Itanagar, in a ceremony attended by union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda along with several chief ministers of northeastern states, among others.
The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly.
Pema Khandu has emerged as a prominent leader in the northeastern state, especially following a constitutional crisis in 2016 that resulted in the imposition of president's rule.
Known for his interest in sports and music, Khandu is recognised for his strategic acumen which played a crucial role in bringing the BJP to power for the first time in the northeastern state bordering China in 2016.
His political journey commenced amidst personal tragedy, with the untimely demise of his father, former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, in a helicopter crash in 2011. Khandu's political ascent gained momentum when he won a by-election uncontested from his father's constituency Mukto.
A history graduate from Delhi's Hindu College, Khandu belongs to the Monpa tribe, primarily inhabiting Tawang and parts of West Kameng.
During the assembly polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 19, Khandu campaigned on a platform of corruption-free governance, emphasizing transparency and people-centric policies.
A Buddhist by faith, the 45-year-old Khandu has been re-elected unopposed from the Mukto seat in the border district of Tawang.
