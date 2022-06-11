Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Owaisi Demands Nupur Sharma's Arrest, Says Apology Not Enough

Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded Nupur Sharma's arrest, saying her remarks against Prophet Mohammed, calls for an arrest and not an apology.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 10:22 pm

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad. While stating that nobody should indulge in violence over the issue nor should police take the law into their hands, he accused the BJP of not taking timely action against Sharma after her comments during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy. 


"Nupur Sharma is not being arrested. As per the law, she should be arrested. She has not been arrested for so many days. Why don't you arrest her and take legal action against her? Who is stopping you?" Owaisi asked, speaking to reporters here. The BJP's action of suspending her for violating the party's constitution did not resolve the issue, and one should "also think of the Indian Constitution," the  All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said. 


"Take action against her, arrest her as per the law. We demand that she be arrested and action is taken against her as per the law. Had BJP been serious, it would have told her then and there (that her statements were objectionable), but it took ten days to do so," he said. Sharma's apology over the remarks was not enough, Owaisi said. "We do not need an apology. Law should take its course," he added.


Asked about the violence reported from different cities during protests against Sharma's remarks, including the incidents in Ranchi where two persons were killed in police firing, Owaisi said nobody should indulge in violence.  "It is vital for democracy that there is no violence. It is the government's responsibility to not allow violence and try its best to stop it... Police should also not take the law into their hands. Yesterday, two people died in police firing in Ranchi. This should not happen," said the Hyderabad MP.

Asked about a statement by AIMIM's Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel that Sharma should be "hanged" for her remarks, Owaisi said the party's stand was clear that she should be arrested as per the law. "This is the party's stand which everybody will have to follow," he added.

